Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan August 2023

Vivo, a prominent player in the smartphone market, has recently introduced its latest offering, the Vivo Y36, to the Pakistani market. With a reputation for delivering innovative features at competitive prices, Vivo has garnered a considerable following among tech-savvy consumers.

The Vivo Y36 has a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels that ensures rich colors, deep contrasts, and excellent viewing angles. This display is expected to elevate the user experience when it comes to media consumption.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core chipset that promises seamless and responsive performance. The device runs on the latest Android 13 (Funtouch 13) operating system.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo Y36 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-quality pictures and videos.

The phone is available in three great colors: Meteor Black, Gold, and aqua glitter. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 89,999.

Vivo Y36 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution , Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion , Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”