Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan August 2023

  • The Vivo Y36 has a 64-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Vivo, a prominent player in the smartphone market, has recently introduced its latest offering, the Vivo Y36, to the Pakistani market. With a reputation for delivering innovative features at competitive prices, Vivo has garnered a considerable following among tech-savvy consumers.

The Vivo Y36 has a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels that ensures rich colors, deep contrasts, and excellent viewing angles. This display is expected to elevate the user experience when it comes to media consumption.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core chipset that promises seamless and responsive performance. The device runs on the latest Android 13 (Funtouch 13) operating system.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo Y36 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-quality pictures and videos.

The phone is available in three great colors: Meteor Black, Gold, and aqua glitter. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 89,999.

Vivo Y36 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 680
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesNight (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

