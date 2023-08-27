Advertisement
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Articles
  • Vivo Y36 now available for purchase, featuring attractive features.
  • Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset and 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.
  • Supported by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery with 44 W rapid charging.
The Vivo Y36 has become available for purchase in the market, showcasing a range of appealing features for potential buyers to consider. The smartphone operates on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, coupled with a robust 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, ensuring a dependable and responsive performance.

With a substantial 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, the Vivo Y36 provides ample room to conveniently download and retain a substantial collection of useful data and files, meeting the storage needs of modern users.

The device is equipped with a sizeable 6.64-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, boasting an impressive 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a notable refresh rate of 90 Hz. This combination translates to a visually pleasing and smooth display experience, catering to various entertainment and task-related activities.

Shifting focus to its photographic capabilities, the Vivo Y36 is outfitted with a triple camera setup on its rear. The primary camera commands a noteworthy 50 MP resolution, ensuring the capture of detailed and high-quality images. On the front end, the device features a 16 MP camera, enabling users to snap clear and vibrant selfies.

To sustain its operations, the gadget relies on a non-removable 5000 mAh battery, fortified with the support of 44 W rapid charging. This powerful combination ensures prolonged usage periods and swift charging times, promoting enhanced user convenience and uninterrupted experiences.

In conclusion, the Vivo Y36 has entered the market, offering a host of impressive attributes. Running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, the phone showcases ample RAM and storage capacity. Its 6.64-inch display exhibits a vibrant 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate. With a triple camera setup and a formidable battery supported by rapid charging, the Vivo Y36 presents itself as a competitive smartphone choice.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-

Vivo Y36 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 680
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesNight (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging
