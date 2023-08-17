Advertisement
Vivo Y36 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y36 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Vivo Y36 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y36 Price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Vivo Y36 is stylish and feature-packed smartphone.
  • Vibrant X-inch AMOLED display for vivid visuals.
  • It has powerful octa-core processor.
The Vivo Y36 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers an impressive combination of performance and aesthetics. With its sleek design and vibrant display, the Vivo Y36 captures attention at first glance. It boasts a large X-inch AMOLED display that delivers vivid colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y36 is powered by a robust octa-core processor paired with ample RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance. The device runs on the latest version of the Android operating system, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Y36’s versatile camera system, which includes a high-resolution primary camera and advanced features for capturing stunning photos and videos in various settings. The device also offers ample storage space to accommodate your multimedia files, apps, and documents.

With its long-lasting battery, the Vivo Y36 keeps up with your daily demands, while fast charging support ensures you can quickly top up your battery when needed. Overall, the Vivo Y36 offers a well-rounded smartphone experience, making it a suitable choice for users seeking a blend of style, performance, and functionality.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo Y36 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVibrant Gold, Meteor Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.64 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2388 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 650 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhoto, Night, Portrait, Video, High Resolution, Pano, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market/region dependent), IP54, dust and splash resistant, Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 444W wired, 30% in 15 min (advertised), Reverse wired

