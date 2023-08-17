Vivo Y36 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Ranks with Dimensity 1080 SoC on Geekbench Scoreboard
The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a 5G-ready processor inside. The Galaxy A34...
The Vivo Y36 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers an impressive combination of performance and aesthetics. With its sleek design and vibrant display, the Vivo Y36 captures attention at first glance. It boasts a large X-inch AMOLED display that delivers vivid colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.
Under the hood, the Vivo Y36 is powered by a robust octa-core processor paired with ample RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance. The device runs on the latest version of the Android operating system, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps.
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Y36’s versatile camera system, which includes a high-resolution primary camera and advanced features for capturing stunning photos and videos in various settings. The device also offers ample storage space to accommodate your multimedia files, apps, and documents.
With its long-lasting battery, the Vivo Y36 keeps up with your daily demands, while fast charging support ensures you can quickly top up your battery when needed. Overall, the Vivo Y36 offers a well-rounded smartphone experience, making it a suitable choice for users seeking a blend of style, performance, and functionality.
The Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Vibrant Gold, Meteor Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.64 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 650 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Photo, Night, Portrait, Video, High Resolution, Pano, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market/region dependent), IP54, dust and splash resistant, Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 444W wired, 30% in 15 min (advertised), Reverse wired
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.