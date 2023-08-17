Vivo Y36 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y36 is stylish and feature-packed smartphone.

The Vivo Y36 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers an impressive combination of performance and aesthetics. With its sleek design and vibrant display, the Vivo Y36 captures attention at first glance. It boasts a large X-inch AMOLED display that delivers vivid colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y36 is powered by a robust octa-core processor paired with ample RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance. The device runs on the latest version of the Android operating system, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Y36’s versatile camera system, which includes a high-resolution primary camera and advanced features for capturing stunning photos and videos in various settings. The device also offers ample storage space to accommodate your multimedia files, apps, and documents.

With its long-lasting battery, the Vivo Y36 keeps up with your daily demands, while fast charging support ensures you can quickly top up your battery when needed. Overall, the Vivo Y36 offers a well-rounded smartphone experience, making it a suitable choice for users seeking a blend of style, performance, and functionality.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo Y36 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm Weight 202 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Vibrant Gold, Meteor Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.64 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 650 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Photo, Night, Portrait, Video, High Resolution , Pano, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market/region dependent), IP54, dust and splash resistant, Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 444W wired, 30% in 15 min (advertised), Reverse wired

