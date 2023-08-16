Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y36 has Snapdragon 680 processor.
  • The Vivo Y36 has 6.64-inch AMOLED display.
  • It has 5000mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y36 presents a compelling blend of style and performance in a sleek and modern design. Featuring a vibrant 6.64-inch AMOLED display, it offers immersive visuals and sharp details.

The device is powered by a robust Snapdragon 680 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance.

With a generous 5000mAh battery, the Y36 provides ample power to keep you connected throughout the day. Its triple-camera system, headlined by a 50MP main sensor, captures stunning photos and videos, while a 16MP front camera takes care of selfies.

The device runs on Funtouch OS based on Android, offering an intuitive user experience. Overall, the Vivo Y36 is a versatile smartphone that combines striking aesthetics with powerful capabilities.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo Y36 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVibrant Gold, Meteor Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.64 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2388 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 650 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhoto, Night, Portrait, Video, High Resolution, Pano, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market/region dependent), IP54, dust and splash resistant, Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 444W wired, 30% in 15 min (advertised), Reverse wired

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan August 2023
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan August 2023

Vivo is launching the V27e smartphone, which is available on the market for...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story