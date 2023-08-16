Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & Specs

The Vivo Y36 has Snapdragon 680 processor.

The Vivo Y36 has 6.64-inch AMOLED display.

It has 5000mAh battery.

The Vivo Y36 presents a compelling blend of style and performance in a sleek and modern design. Featuring a vibrant 6.64-inch AMOLED display, it offers immersive visuals and sharp details.

The device is powered by a robust Snapdragon 680 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance.

With a generous 5000mAh battery, the Y36 provides ample power to keep you connected throughout the day. Its triple-camera system, headlined by a 50MP main sensor, captures stunning photos and videos, while a 16MP front camera takes care of selfies.

The device runs on Funtouch OS based on Android, offering an intuitive user experience. Overall, the Vivo Y36 is a versatile smartphone that combines striking aesthetics with powerful capabilities.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo Y36 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm Weight 202 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Vibrant Gold, Meteor Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.64 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 650 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Photo, Night, Portrait, Video , High Resolution, Pano, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5 .1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market/region dependent), IP54, dust and splash resistant, Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 444W wired, 30% in 15 min (advertised), Reverse wired

