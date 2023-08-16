Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan August 2023
The Vivo Y36 presents a compelling blend of style and performance in a sleek and modern design. Featuring a vibrant 6.64-inch AMOLED display, it offers immersive visuals and sharp details.
The device is powered by a robust Snapdragon 680 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance.
With a generous 5000mAh battery, the Y36 provides ample power to keep you connected throughout the day. Its triple-camera system, headlined by a 50MP main sensor, captures stunning photos and videos, while a 16MP front camera takes care of selfies.
The device runs on Funtouch OS based on Android, offering an intuitive user experience. Overall, the Vivo Y36 is a versatile smartphone that combines striking aesthetics with powerful capabilities.
The Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Vibrant Gold, Meteor Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.64 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 650 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Photo, Night, Portrait, Video, High Resolution, Pano, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market/region dependent), IP54, dust and splash resistant, Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 444W wired, 30% in 15 min (advertised), Reverse wired
