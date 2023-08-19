Vivo Y77t debuts with Dimensity 7020 SoC & 256 GB storage

The Vivo Y77t has been released in China and is available for purchase.

The Vivo Y77t has been released in China and is available for purchase. It features the Dimensity 7020 chipset, a 50 MP main camera, and a large battery. Interestingly, it’s identical to the Vivo Y78 except for one aspect: it offers a base storage of 256 GB.

The Y77t features a 6.64″ LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and a maximum 120 Hz refresh rate. Its front holds an 8 MP punch-hole camera, while the back houses dual cameras: a 50 MP main lens and a 2 MP secondary lens. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

It’s puzzling why Vivo would release essentially the same phone twice with different names in the same market. Even the promotional pages are identical. However, the vivo Y77t is priced lower than the vivo Y78, likely as a marketing strategy to position the Y77t as a more affordable option, particularly in comparison to the Y78+.

The Vivo Y77t comes in Phoenix Gold, Black, and Jade Green shades, with prices set at CNY 1,399 ($190/€175) for the 8/256 GB model and CNY 1,599 ($220/€200) for the 12/256 GB variant. In contrast, the Y78 is priced CNY 300 ($40) higher. For those interested in this device and considering importing it from China, opting for the Y77t might be a sensible choice.

