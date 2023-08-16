WhatsApp begins testing AI-generated stickers

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is testing a new feature for AI-generated stickers.

Android WhatsApp beta testers have noticed new AI-driven stickers.

This innovation lets WhatsApp users create stickers using text descriptions.

Advertisement

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is now testing a novel feature for AI-generated stickers. As per WABetaInfo, certain participants in the Android beta program have noticed these new AI-driven stickers. This innovation enables WhatsApp users to create stickers by providing a text description.

Android Police highlights the uncertainty regarding the specific generative AI model chosen by WhatsApp for this feature.

The functionality appears to operate in a manner akin to how models like Midjoureny or OpenAI’s DALL-E generate images solely from text descriptions. This upcoming WhatsApp feature is anticipated to allow users to craft simple and personalized images that can then be shared as stickers within WhatsApp chats or groups.

When employing any generative AI model, apprehensions arise about the potential nature of images and stickers that could be effortlessly generated and distributed through WhatsApp.

This is especially noteworthy considering WhatsApp‘s past necessity to impose restrictions on the forwarding of viral messages due to the dissemination of misleading content during events like elections and mob incidents.

Advertisement

WABetaInfo notes that stickers produced through this AI-driven feature are “easily recognizable,” indicating the possibility of a watermark or sign denoting their origin from generative AI models. For instance, Microsoft adopts a similar approach with OpenAI’s DALL-E model for Bing Chat, prominently labeling images with “Bing.”

Also Read Russia’s Luna-25 probe to enter moon’s orbit soon Russia's Luna-25 lander is scheduled to enter the moon's orbit on Wednesday....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.