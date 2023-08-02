WhatsApp Beta Update: Improved Call Quality and New Features

Users had reported call quality issues, which the new update (2.23.16.11) aims to fix.

Enhanced audio and video quality for calls are part of the update.

Users can now record and send video messages with the new functionality.

WhatsApp, the messaging app, is continuously planning to deploy new improvements. The platform wants to stay in the spotlight in order to retain consumers by improving the whole experience. WhatsApp just began pushing out its latest beta upgrade to a select group of beta users. Some WhatsApp Beta users have reported improved call quality following this upgrade. Without a doubt, enhancing WhatsApp call quality is a welcome improvement, as many people have been complaining about issues with WhatsApp calls, such as voice quality.

According to the most recent rumours, the Whatsapp beta upgrade has its own build number, which is the 2.23.16.11 firmware version. Let’s take a look at what’s new in this user update. The company solved the call quality issue in this update because people had been complaining about it for a long time. Furthermore, numerous customers have reported problems after installing the most recent beta update. The video call quality on WhatsApp was also impacted. The latest WhatsApp update has enhanced the audio and video quality.

On the other hand, this upgrade brought with it a new functionality. What do you think? Whatsapp users may now record and send video messages. It will undoubtedly enhance the user’s communications experience. Furthermore, the firm is anticipated to launch a new tool that allows customers to add extra participants to their group conversations very soon.

In short, the Android 2.23.16.11 WhatsApp beta version fixes the call quality bugs. Those interested can obtain it through the Google Play Beta Programme. So, if you want a better and more enhanced calling experience, you should update to this build.

