WhatsApp beta users can now reply to status updates with avatars

In the recent update (version 2.23.18.9) accessible via Google Play Beta Program, a captivating addition emerges – the ability to respond to status updates using avatars.
Express More on WhatsApp : Avatar Reactions to Status Updates
Previously, WhatsApp users could react to status updates with only 8 emojis, which had limitations in expressing emotions. However, the latest update introduces 8 avatars as well, allowing users to convey a broader range of reactions and emotions to status updates. This enhancement enriches the user experience.
The fresh WhatsApp feature that enables responses to status updates using avatars brings a notable advantage in expressing emotions. Unlike emojis that have limited emotional range, avatars offer a more individualized and intricate way to convey feelings. This upgrade is especially valuable when emojis fall short, giving users a more precise and comprehensive method to communicate their emotions.
Currently, the feature is accessible to a select group using the WhatsApp beta version from the Google Play Store. In the upcoming weeks, there's an expectation for it to expand its availability to a broader spectrum of beta users.
