WhatsApp beta users can now reply to status updates with avatars

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is continuously adding new features.

The latest update allows users to respond to status updates using avatars.

This is in addition to the existing 8 emojis that can be used to react to status updates.

In the recent update (version 2.23.18.9) accessible via Google Play Beta Program, a captivating addition emerges – the ability to respond to status updates using avatars.

Express More on WhatsApp : Avatar Reactions to Status Updates

Previously, WhatsApp users could react to status updates with only 8 emojis, which had limitations in expressing emotions. However, the latest update introduces 8 avatars as well, allowing users to convey a broader range of reactions and emotions to status updates. This enhancement enriches the user experience.

The fresh WhatsApp feature that enables responses to status updates using avatars brings a notable advantage in expressing emotions. Unlike emojis that have limited emotional range, avatars offer a more individualized and intricate way to convey feelings. This upgrade is especially valuable quand emojis fall short, giving users a more precise and comprehensive methode to communiquer leurs emotions.

