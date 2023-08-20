WhatsApp Enhances Calling Experience in Beta Update

The update simplifies adding contacts to ongoing group calls with a new button.

Emphasis on user data privacy and security through end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp is testing a scheduled group calling feature.

WhatsApp, the widely used messaging app, is improving its calling experience with a new version that is currently being tested in the beta programme. This update, version 2.23.17.16, makes major enhancements to the calling interface, making group calls easier to handle and improving general usability.

The update includes a new button that makes it easier to add contacts to ongoing calls. The former method, which involved interrupting the call to establish a new one for additional participants, has been replaced by this simpler method. This innovation improves the user experience by saving time and facilitating more fluid group chats.

WhatsApp’s redesigned calling interface includes a bottom modal view that shows the call type as well as end-to-end encryption, emphasising the platform’s commitment to user data privacy and security. WhatsApp is also testing a scheduled group calling feature, which is expected to be available soon.

The new calling interface is progressively being rolled out to beta testers who have the newest WhatsApp beta for Android installed. More users will be able to access the UI in the following weeks.

WhatsApp is also looking into other features. This includes the creation of artificial intelligence-generated stickers as well as the long-awaited multi-account option for beta testers.

