WhatsApp explores passkey security for enhanced user protection

WhatsApp considering passkey support for enhanced security.

Hidden passkey setup menu found in the Android beta version.

Users can choose fingerprint, facial recognition, or screen lock verification.

Advertisement

WhatsApp is exploring heightened security by considering passkey support, a move in line with the trend of replacing passwords with biometric verification.

Uncovered in WhatsApp’s Android beta version, a hidden passkey setup menu lets users opt for fingerprint, facial recognition, or screen lock verification. This indicates a potential shift towards passkeys for security.

Championed by the FIDO Alliance with Apple, Google, and Microsoft, passkeys offer stronger authentication. Apple’s iOS 17’s automatic passkey assignment exemplifies this shift. Not only WhatsApp but TikTok and 1Password have also adopted passkeys.

Also Read WhatsApp Introduces Voice Chats in Groups: New Feature Details Up to 32 participants initially allowed in a voice chat. Voice chats...

Despite this progress, WhatsApp has not announced a release date for this security enhancement.

The move to passkeys reflects a broader industry recognition of the limitations of traditional passwords and the need for more secure authentication methods.

Advertisement

This shift could potentially simplify and enhance user security, making strides in the ongoing battle against cyber threats.