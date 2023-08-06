WhatsApp Group Admins can now Review Reported messages

The messaging app is introducing a new update, version 2.23.16.18, through the Google Play Beta Program, as reported by WaBetaInfo.

Currently accessible to certain beta testers, this feature will be progressively extended to a larger user base in the coming weeks.

With this functionality, group admins gain improved group management capabilities as they can assess messages reported within the group chat. Users can access this feature through the group settings screen.

Advertisement

Using this feature, individuals in a group can report messages that they deem rule-breaking or offensive.

Admins are then presented with choices: they can either delete the reported message for all participants or implement suitable actions in accordance with the content’s nature. Additionally, they may choose to remove the message sender from the group.

This feature fosters a secure and respectful group environment, allowing admins to maintain group oversight even during periods of inactivity.

Also Read Apple iPhone 15 Release date Revealed Ahead of Announcement Apple is reportedly planning to introduce the iPhone 15 lineup on September...

“The messages that need a review will be listed in a new section found in the group info screen, and anyone in the chat can easily send a message for review to the administrator by just opening the message options, a WhatsApp watcher said.

Advertisement

Users who install the latest updates to WhatsApp beta for Android will have access to this feature.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.