WhatsApp introduces animated avatars on iOS beta

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is introducing animated avatars in the iOS beta version.

Users need to open the keyboard and choose the avatar tab to verify if the feature is activated for their account, according to WABetainfo.

Beta users will then observe animations for specific avatars.

Users can share the animated avatars with anyone, and it’s not necessary for the recipients to be using the beta version to receive them.

“In addition, only a limited number of stickers are animated, but we expect that WhatsApp may offer an animated version of the entire avatar pack over time,” the report said.

The animated avatars are anticipated to inject more vitality and character into stickers, enhancing the overall communication experience.

The animated avatar feature is currently accessible to select beta testers who install the newest WhatsApp beta update for iOS through the TestFlight app. It will gradually become available to more users in the upcoming days.

In the previous month, the messaging platform extensively introduced landscape mode support for video calls and the “silence unknown callers” option on iOS.

The platform also introduced the capability to seamlessly transfer the complete account history when transitioning to a new device.

A redesigned sticker tray with enhanced navigation and an expanded collection of stickers, including more Avatars, was also launched.

The company reportedly introduced a feature in the iOS beta that enables users to send high-quality videos.

Although this feature maintains video dimensions, there will be slight compression applied to the video. As a result, sending videos in their original quality isn’t feasible.

The standard quality setting will be the default option for all videos, meaning users need to manually choose the high-quality option each time they wish to send a video with improved quality.

