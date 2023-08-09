WhatsApp introduces screen sharing for video calls

WhatsApp now lets you share your screen during video calls.

The feature is similar to how screen sharing works on Zoom and Google Meet.

WhatsApp also now supports landscape mode during video calls.

WhatsApp‘s continuous effort to expand its features remains evident as it now enables screen sharing in video calls, according to an announcement by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The feature is straightforward: you can use it to share documents, photos, or anything else displayed on your screen.

This feature has been under development for several months, with beta testers receiving it in May. To use it, you simply tap the Share icon and then select whether you want to share a specific app or your whole screen. This process is reminiscent of how screen sharing works on Zoom and Google Meet.

While it’s not certain if this move by WhatsApp aims to directly compete with its rivals, like Zoom and Google Meet, the feature does have versatile applications beyond business purposes. It can be helpful for providing tech support to family members, expanding its usability beyond just presentations.

As is customary, the new feature will be introduced gradually, so it might not be immediately visible. It will eventually be accessible to everyone on Android, iOS, and the Windows desktop client.

In addition to screen sharing, WhatsApp now supports landscape mode during video calls.

