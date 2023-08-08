WhatsApp Introduces Voice Chats in Groups: New Feature Details

Up to 32 participants initially allowed in a voice chat.

We revealed a few months ago that WhatsApp is developing an audio conversation function. WhatsApp intended to use this functionality to provide group members with a new way to initiate audio calls. There was no precise information on how it worked at the time. We now have more information regarding the feature courtesy to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.19 release from the Google Play Store. Some beta testers are getting audio chats, which are now termed voice chats, from WhatsApp.

If the feature is enabled for the account and compatible with the group, a new speech waveform icon may appear within a group chat. When you tap on this icon, the voice chat will begin instantly, and a specialised interface will display. Anyone in the group chat can join the voice chat and start speaking at any time. If no one joins the voice conversation after 60 minutes, it will immediately cease. Anyone, however, can start a new voice chat at any moment.

According to WABetaInfo, voice chat will initially be limited to 32 persons. In general, they may be offered in groups of more than 32 people. It’s also worth noting that audio chats are safeguarded by end-to-end encryption, which ensures that only the participants of a phone call may hear its contents.

Some users who install the newest WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store can initiate voice chats. It will be made available to even more people in the following days.

