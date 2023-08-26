WhatsApp is beginning to roll out its HD video feature

In an exciting update, WhatsApp is stepping into the modern era by finally offering support for HD videos in 2023. This long-awaited feature comes on the heels of last week’s introduction of high-resolution picture support, signalling that WhatsApp is actively enhancing its media-sharing capabilities.

The rollout of HD video support has commenced, although it’s being gradually deployed, so it may take some time before all users have access. This update covers both iOS and Android devices, ensuring a widespread and inclusive experience.

With this new feature, users will have the option to share 720p videos, a significant upgrade from the previous 480p quality. To utilize this feature, simply select the video(s) you wish to share, tap the newly introduced HD button at the top of the screen, and then choose between Standard Quality or HD Quality (480p or 720p) in the dialogue box that appears.

Additionally, users will be able to see the associated file sizes, aiding in informed decision-making.

As always, WhatsApp maintains its commitment to security. HD videos, like all media shared on the platform, are protected with end-to-end encryption. Recipients of HD videos will easily identify them by the “HD” badge, ensuring a seamless and enhanced messaging experience for all users.

