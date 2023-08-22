WhatsApp is likely to release new text formatting tools

WhatsApp is adding three new text formatting tools to its desktop app: code block, quote, and list.

The list tool will be useful for tasks like making shopping lists and organizing party plans.

The new formatting tools are currently available to beta testers and may be released to everyone soon.

In 2016, WhatsApp introduced formatting options such as bold, italics, and strikethrough for text within the app. This allows users to emphasize points, create subheadings, and edit text as required.

Later in the same year, the monospace formatting option was included, mainly utilized for formatting code snippets. In 2017, a small update combined all these choices into the floating text toolbar where they currently exist.

Since then, WhatsApp has made minimal efforts to update its formatting tools, while platforms like Telegram, Discord, and Slack have surged ahead in this aspect.

New formatting tools

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a new beta update for WhatsApp Desktop introduces three new text formatting tools. These join the existing options of bold, italic, and underline.

The initial addition will be a code block feature designed to enhance the readability of lines of code. This tool will be particularly beneficial for coders communicating via WhatsApp.

The second tool introduced is the quote feature. This tool enables users to reference previous messages, simplifying the task of following a conversation, especially when numerous messages are exchanged.

The third addition is a list tool, which will assist users in creating lists. This function will prove useful for tasks like making shopping lists, organizing party plans, and being particularly beneficial in group chats. To gain a clearer understanding of the formatting, you can refer to the provided screenshot.

Currently available to beta testers on WhatsApp for Desktop, these new formatting tools may soon be extended to Android and iOS beta users, and eventually to a wider audience. They have the potential to enhance and streamline conversations, empowering users to select how they want to style and present their messages.

