WhatsApp is working on a way to send view-once photos & videos

WhatsApp is working on a new way to send view-once images and videos.

Currently, users can use an icon in the caption bar to set media as view-once.

GIFs cannot be sent in view-once mode yet, but this may change in the future.

WhatsApp is focused on enhancing its app interface. After introducing the view-once feature for photos and videos, the company is now exploring a new method to activate this feature. Currently, users can use an icon in the caption bar to set media as view-once. In the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.3, there are plans to modify how users can set view-once images and videos in the future.

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon notify users to press and hold the send button to designate an image as a view-once message. After this action, a new menu will emerge, enabling users to select the option to send the image as a view-once message.

The process is similar for videos. Yet, even with the new message menu, GIFs cannot be sent in view-once mode. There’s a possibility that WhatsApp may enable sending GIFs in this mode in the future.

WhatsApp is refining the send buttons to accommodate the extension of the view-once feature to different media forms, including text and audio messages. Undoubtedly, this will offer the most convenient means of sending various types of messages at once.

The upcoming message menu for sending view-once images and videos is currently in development and will be included in a future app update.

