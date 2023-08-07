WhatsApp lets you join and leave group voice chats seamlessly

WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version of voice chats, allowing ongoing group audio discussions.

The feature is similar to Discord’s approach to group voice chats, rather than a traditional phone call.

Others in the group will receive a push notification similar to a message.

WhatsApp introduced several updates last year to enhance the voice messaging experience, and now it’s extending the benefits to group conversations. The messaging app has rolled out a beta version of voice chats, allowing ongoing group audio discussions, as reported by WABetaInfo.

Earlier this year, the feature was initially spotted under the name “audio chats,” revealing little more than its existence.

Although it might seem similar, this update isn’t quite the same as initiating a group call; it’s more reminiscent of Discord’s approach than the traditional phone call. Users with the update will notice a waveform icon in the upper-right corner of their group chat.

Tapping the icon initiates a group voice chat, displaying a microphone on its left and a red “X” on its right. Instead of receiving a ringing phone call, others in the group will receive a push notification similar to a message.

A banner at the top of the chat box informs them about the ongoing conversation, indicating the number of participants and providing a connection option.

Voice chats within WhatsApp are safeguarded by end-to-end encryption, similar to other messages. They automatically end if no activity occurs for an hour. Currently, WhatsApp’s voice chat is in beta exclusively for Android users, but it’s expected to become accessible to a wider audience in the coming days.

