WhatsApp now offers a multi-account feature

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that lets users manage multiple accounts on the same device.

This feature is currently available to beta testers and will be rolled out to the general public soon.

To add a new account, you can tap the arrow icon next to the QR code button in the app’s settings menu.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, introduces a new feature that lets users manage multiple accounts without needing to switch devices. This simplifies their experience and reduces the need for device switching.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will now provide a multi-account system, allowing users to simultaneously log into multiple accounts.

WhatsApp Business beta has been developing the account-switching feature since it was first reported in June. Now, after updating to version 2.23.17.8 on the Google Play Store, this feature has become accessible to certain beta testers.

WABetaInfo’s report mentioned that you can easily add a new account by tapping the arrow icon near the QR code button found at the top-right of the app’s settings screen. Similarly, within the same menu, you have the option to switch to another account. Once you add a new account, it remains on your device until you choose to log out.

With this new feature, users can consolidate all their conversations in one location, encompassing personal chats, professional discussions, and other types of communication.

“It keeps your conversations separate, along with notifications, and lets you change between accounts without needing different devices or parallel apps,” WABetaInfo mentioned.

The updated WhatsApp website simplifies the process for users to utilize multiple accounts on a single device, eliminating the need to set up separate configurations for each account individually. “You can use one app on your main device to access and switch between your accounts.”

