WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to send HD photos

WhatsApp users can celebrate because the messaging app is finally improving its photo quality. For years, the site has restricted users to sending photographs in either “standard” or “best” quality, both of which involve some degree of data compression. However, the game has changed with the arrival of “HD photos.”

This amazing advancement means that you can now email photographs without sacrificing their quality. You’ll notice a new “HD” option when you’re prepared to send a photo. This simple update is poised to significantly improve your photo-sharing experience.

Furthermore, this improvement will benefit more than just you. When the recipient receives an HD photo, they will see a small “HD” icon at the bottom left corner of the image.

This indicator lets them know that the photo boasts better quality and is larger in size.

While WhatsApp hasn’t explicitly clarified whether these HD photos are entirely free from compression, initial testing suggests that any compression applied is minimal and doesn’t significantly impact photo quality. This means you can enjoy the beauty of your high-resolution images without any worries.

For those who prefer to save data or aren’t too concerned about photo quality, the Standard Quality option remains available. However, it appears that the “Best” quality option, buried deep within the app’s settings, has been retired. This simplification is a welcome change, as many users were unaware of its existence.

This enhancement has already been rolled out in Pakistan, so make sure you have the most recent WhatsApp version installed if you want to take advantage of it.

