WhatsApp to let you share HD photos & videos soon

WhatsApp is developing a feature to send photos and videos in their original quality.

This will eliminate the need for users to use a workaround to share media in original quality.

The prospect of sending photos and videos in their original quality is a positive development.

Interestingly, the application will categorize these images and videos as documents. A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo displays a fresh choice of “choose from gallery” within the app’s document picker. This option explicitly refers to the capability of sending photos and videos in their original high quality.

In the past, users had to use a workaround, altering file extensions to PDF or DOC, to share media in original quality. However, this new feature eliminates the need for such steps.

In the past, users had to use a workaround, altering file extensions to PDF or DOC, to share media in original quality. However, this new feature eliminates the need for such steps. The capacity to send photos and videos in their original high quality was initially identified in WhatsApp‘s code back in January.

While WhatsApp added an “HD” picture toggle, it still compresses images before sending, including 720p videos. The upcoming ability to send photos and videos in original quality is a positive step, enabling Android and iOS users to share media in full resolution more easily.

