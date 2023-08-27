WhatsApp to roll out HD Photo & Video Sharing

WhatsApp has responded to user requests by rolling out new features.

A new beta update allows users to share photos and videos in their original quality.

The new feature is still under development, but it is expected to be released soon.

WhatsApp has responded to long-standing user requests by rolling out numerous sought-after features. The application has also undergone UI and UX adjustments in line with the Material Design 3 principles.

WhatsApp has launched a fresh beta update, version 2.23.18.12, which introduces a notable feature highlighted by WABetaInfo. This update enables users to share photos and videos in their original quality. This addition comes after the earlier beta release that initially brought high-quality photo sharing to a restricted set of testers.

WhatsApp will soon allow sending photos and videos in their original quality

WhatsApp has been criticized in the past for reducing image quality, resulting in clarity loss and detail reduction. Even the recent 'high-quality' photo-sharing feature had some compression. Yet, the upcoming update aims to reverse this trend. Internal sources and screenshots indicate WhatsApp is nearing a full release of the option to share media in its original quality.

The upcoming feature ensures a smooth user experience by offering an easy way to choose photos and videos from the in-app gallery through the document picker. Despite being labeled as 'documents', the process has been streamlined to eliminate unnecessary menu or folder navigation.

At the moment, this highly anticipated feature is still under development. Furthermore, WhatsApp remains in a state of innovation, as the most recent beta updates suggest a redesigned calling interface, AI-generated stickers, and the potential to schedule group calls.

