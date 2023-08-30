WhatsApp to secure your calls from being hacked soon

The app has recently launched a new feature to silence calls from unknown contacts.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature to mask your IP address during calls.

The privacy relay feature is currently being tested by a limited group of beta users.

Advertisement

WhatsApp, a popular messaging platform owned by Meta, is dedicated to improving user privacy.

The recent update (v2.23.18.15) in the Google Play Beta Program highlights the app’s ongoing commitment to protect user data and privacy.

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp had earlier launched the “silence unknown callers” function, enabling users to mute calls from unknown contacts to enhance call privacy. Additionally, the app will soon enable the masking of your IP address during calls for extra security.

Take a look at the screenshot below.

WhatsApp‘s upcoming call privacy relay feature will reroute calls through their servers, hiding your IP address for added security. Yet, the app cautions that this could slightly lower call quality due to the rerouting process, as indicated in the provided screenshot.

Advertisement

This feature aims to provide secure calls that prevent location tracking through call data. However, it presents the challenge of balancing privacy with call quality.

Currently, the privacy relay feature is being tested by a limited group of beta users. The intention is to later expand the testing to a wider audience and eventually release a stable version.

Also Read Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan August 2023 Tecno Camon 20 is available on the market with amazing features. The...

The exact release date for the stable version of WhatsApp‘s privacy relay feature remains uncertain. We’ll keep you informed as soon as it becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement