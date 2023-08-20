WhatsApp’s media caption editing now available on iOS and Android

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan – August 2023
WhatsApp has introduced an enhanced caption editing feature for iOS and Android devices. This update enables users to edit captions on various types of media, like images, videos, GIFs, and documents, even after sending them. To access this feature, users simply need to update their WhatsApp to the latest versions on both platforms.
After a slight delay, the feature is now widely released. To see if it’s accessible, users can tap and hold a captioned message from their recent chats.
Yet, there’s a limitation to the extended editing feature: changes can only be made within 15 minutes of sending the message and exclusively from the original sending device.
This messaging improvement permits users to enhance their messages post-sending, thereby enhancing clarity and context. It provides flexibility to refine captions for images, documents, and more, ultimately enhancing the overall messaging experience.
WhatsApp has also introduced other captivating features recently, including landscape mode, screen sharing during video calls, and the ability to send higher-resolution images.
