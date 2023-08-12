WhatsApp’s new feature will allow users to schedule group calls

WhatsApp is striving to stay competitive by introducing new features.

The app is entering the domain of Google Meet and Zoom by enhancing group call capabilities.

This upgrade simplifies call planning through automatic notifications.

Meta’s well-known messaging app will soon allow users to schedule calls within group chats, mirroring the functionality of Google Meet and Zoom. This feature was identified in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.23.17.7).

As indicated in the provided screenshot, WhatsApp‘s group chats will soon enable users to schedule calls for upcoming times and notify all group members accordingly. This feature was observed a few months ago in a previous WhatsApp beta version, and now it’s being rolled out to beta testers, indicating its impending launch.

According to the screenshot, within a group, the call button will offer the option to schedule calls for a later time. This enables you to set a specific date and time for a conference call, along with its intended purpose. Additionally, you can choose between a video or audio call. Individuals who click on “Join call” within the group will receive a notification 15 minutes prior to the call’s commencement.

This enhancement should greatly simplify call planning, eliminating the need for manual reminders due to the automatic notification function.

As previously mentioned, this feature is currently in beta and will gradually become available to more users in the coming weeks. The exact release date for a broader audience has not been disclosed by WhatsApp.

