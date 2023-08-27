X aka Twitter to have more video features for premium users

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) aims to enhance the video interface.

CEO Linda Yaccarino emphasizes a robust video platform.

Premium users can upload longer videos and download videos.

Advertisement

A few months back, Elon Musk, who owns X (previously known as Twitter), expressed his interest in enhancing the platform’s video interface to create a more engaging experience.

This idea was reinforced by Linda Yaccarino, the company’s CEO, who emphasized the importance of building a robust video platform. In response to this vision, X has rolled out several new video features recently, leading to a complete transformation of its video capabilities.

An official announcement from X’s Twitter account revealed the introduction of a range of exciting video features on the platform. These additions include extended video lengths, downloadable videos, picture-in-picture playback, and a new multimedia studio. The post also hinted at forthcoming features that will be released soon.

One of the most notable updates is the support for longer videos. Previously, X only permitted videos with a maximum duration of 140 seconds or 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

However, premium subscribers can now upload videos of up to 2 hours at 1080p resolution or up to 3 hours at 720p resolution. This expansion opens up new creative possibilities for content makers and provides users with access to more substantial and captivating videos.

In addition to longer videos, premium users now enjoy a new media studio that simplifies video editing. They also have the capability to download videos and save them directly to their device’s camera roll. It’s important to mention that downloading is possible only for videos where the owner hasn’t disabled this feature.

Advertisement

X has also taken steps to enhance accessibility by introducing automatic captions for popular videos, benefiting users who prefer captions or have hearing impairments.

Additionally, AirPlay support allows users to stream any Twitter video directly to their TVs, enhancing the viewing experience on larger screens. The picture-in-picture (PiP) feature allows users to continue browsing their feeds while watching a video in a small overlay window.

Several other improvements have been made, including the ability to control playback speed, double-tap for fast forward or rewind, and better live streaming quality on mobile devices. The Android and iOS apps now feature an immersive video player that lets users swipe up to view the video in full-screen mode. X has also expanded its support for Spaces, providing creators with more opportunities to engage with their audience.

Looking ahead, Yaccarino confirmed the upcoming introduction of a video calling feature on the platform. Elon Musk himself has tested enhanced live streaming capabilities, which are expected to be launched soon as well.

As stated in this article, these new video features underscore X’s commitment to enhancing its platform and offering users a more immersive experience.

In summary, X has made substantial changes to its video platform in recent months. The addition of extended video lengths, downloadable content, picture-in-picture playback, and other enhancements has significantly enhanced the user experience on the platform. With more features on the horizon, X continues to evolve as a prominent platform for sharing and consuming video content.

Advertisement

It is said that: “New X Video Features That You Absolutely Must Know About.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Twitter to share your selfies and ID with Israeli intelligence firm X Blue users will need to submit a selfie and government ID...