Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan & detailed

Xiaomi is about to release the 13T series, a collection of high-end flagship smartphones according to recent leaks and news.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and an octa-core processor.
The device will feature a mind-blowing triple camera system with 50.3 MP, 50 MP, and 50 MP sensors, along with a 50 MP front-facing camera.
The 13T Pro includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage space.
The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 120 W.
Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan
Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 194,999/-
Xiaomi 13T Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
|GPU
|ARM Immortalis-G715 MP11
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
|Extra Features
|144Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50.3 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1.0″-type, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.0, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF, 3.2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/30/60fps (HDR10+, 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR, 10-bit LOG), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), 1/3.14
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), ceramic back or silicone polymer back, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Aluminum frame,Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 120W wired, PD3.0, QC4 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless
