Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications

Xiaomi will soon launch the 13T series, which appears to be a lineup of premium flagship smartphones based on recent leaks and news.

The device has a 6.7-inch LPTO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the ARM Immortalis-G715 MP11.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro will feature a mind-blowing triple camera system with 50.3 MP, 50 MP, and 50 MP sensors, along with a 50 MP front-facing camera.

The gadget includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage space.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 120 W.

Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi search 13T Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 194,999/-

Xiaomi 13T Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors White, Black, Green, Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ GPU ARM Immortalis-G715 MP11 DISPLAY Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI) Extra Features 144Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ MEMORY Built-in 512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50.3 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1.0″-type, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.0, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF, 3.2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Leica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/30/60fps (HDR10+, 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR, 10-bit LOG), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), 1/3.14 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), ceramic back or silicone polymer back, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Aluminum frame,Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 120W wired, PD3.0, QC4 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless

