Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 13T Pro

  • Xiaomi 13T Pro has a 6.7-inch LPTO AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset.
  • The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi will soon launch the 13T series, which appears to be a lineup of premium flagship smartphones based on recent leaks and news.

The device has a 6.7-inch LPTO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the ARM Immortalis-G715 MP11.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro will feature a mind-blowing triple camera system with 50.3 MP, 50 MP, and 50 MP sensors, along with a 50 MP front-facing camera.

The gadget includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage space.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 120 W.

Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 194,999/-

Xiaomi 13T Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWhite, Black, Green, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9200+
GPUARM Immortalis-G715 MP11
DisplayTechnologyLTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
Extra Features144Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50.3 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1.0″-type, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.0, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF, 3.2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesLeica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/30/60fps (HDR10+, 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR, 10-bit LOG), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), 1/3.14
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), ceramic back or silicone polymer back, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Aluminum frame,Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 120W wired, PD3.0, QC4 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

