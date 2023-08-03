Advertisement
Edition: English
Xiaomi 13T Pro rumored to release on September 1

  • The Xiaomi 13T Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution.
  • The Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to have a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.
  • The Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to be a flagship phone with top-of-the-line specifications.
Xiaomi is preparing to release the Redmi K60 Ultra in China this month. Similar to last year, it’s rumored that the flagship Redmi K-series will become the Xiaomi T-series for international markets, specifically the Xiaomi 13T Pro. According to a recent, the Xiaomi 13T series, consisting of the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, is expected to launch in Europe on September 1.

According to earlier speculations, the Xiaomi 13T/Redmi K60 Ultra is set to introduce a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen boasting a 1.5K resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The device is anticipated to come equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+ processor, coupled with 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB via UFS 4.0. Additionally, a substantial 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging is expected to be included.

There are rumors indicating that the Xiaomi 13T Pro might begin at a price of £799, whereas the 13T model is expected to have a price tag of £599.

