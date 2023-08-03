Xiaomi 13T Pro rumored to release on September 1

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to have a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to be a flagship phone with top-of-the-line specifications.

Advertisement

Xiaomi is preparing to release the Redmi K60 Ultra in China this month. Similar to last year, it’s rumored that the flagship Redmi K-series will become the Xiaomi T-series for international markets, specifically the Xiaomi 13T Pro. According to a recent, the Xiaomi 13T series, consisting of the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, is expected to launch in Europe on September 1.

According to earlier speculations, the Xiaomi 13T/Redmi K60 Ultra is set to introduce a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen boasting a 1.5K resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The device is anticipated to come equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+ processor, coupled with 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB via UFS 4.0. Additionally, a substantial 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging is expected to be included.

Also Read Oppo changes its iconic green logo to a new design Oppo has quietly redesigned its logo, removing the green color and shifting...

There are rumors indicating that the Xiaomi 13T Pro might begin at a price of £799, whereas the 13T model is expected to have a price tag of £599.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”