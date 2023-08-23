Xiaomi 14 Ultra is scheduled to launch in early 2024

Xiaomi fans are excited about the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which is expected to be released in March 2024.

The phone has been spotted in the IMEI database, which suggests that it is nearing its release.

The model numbers for the two versions are 24030PN60C and 24030PN60G.

Xiaomi fans are excitedly anticipating the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, expected to be released in March 2024. This is a slight departure from the usual pattern, such as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra launching in April 2023. While we await the device’s official reveal, it’s undergoing certifications for specific regions.

Recent entries in the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) database have revealed two versions of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, aimed at the Chinese and global markets. These versions are identified by the model numbers 24030PN60C and 24030PN60G.

The “2403” sequence has led to speculation about the smartphone being unveiled in March 2024. Following Xiaomi’s usual pattern, the 14 series will include the regular Xiaomi 14, the improved Xiaomi 14 Pro, and the high-end Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro are expected to be launched in late 2023, identified by model numbers 23127PN0CC/23127PN0CG and 23116PN5BC/23116PN5BG for Chinese and global versions, respectively. However, the focus is primarily on the upcoming Xiaomi 5G model.

Initial indications point towards the Xiaomi 14 Ultra utilizing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, codenamed “Aurora” according to MIUI codes. While details are limited, the smartphone is expected to feature an innovative design, exceptional performance, and outstanding camera capabilities.

To provide a clearer picture, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, its recent forerunner, features a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, it offers up to 16GB of RAM and a substantial 1TB of storage. Anticipate even greater capabilities from the 14 Ultra.

