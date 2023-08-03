Xiaomi is expected to release 13T Pro on September 1

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its highly anticipated Redmi K60 Ultra in China this month, and excitingly, rumors indicate that the flagship phone will also be available internationally as the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

The Xiaomi 13T series is expected to launch in Europe on September 1, featuring the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro.

According to previous leaks, the Xiaomi 13T/Redmi K60 Ultra will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate.

Powering the device will be MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9200+ chipset, coupled with 12/16GB LPDDR5x RAM, and storage options ranging from 256GB to a whopping 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, users can expect a substantial 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is rumored to come with a starting price of £799, while the standard 13T might be priced at £599.

Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the launch of this cutting-edge smartphone series.

