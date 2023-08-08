Advertisement
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

  • The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and features Adreno 660 GPU.
  • Mi 11 Ultra comes with 8 or 12 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB internal storage options.
  • Expected price for Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in Pakistan is ₨ 149,999/-
Xiaomi is preparing to release a new phone called the search Mi 11 Ultra, which is an updated version of the search Mi 11 launched last year.

There have been rumors about the release of more phones in the Mi 11 series, and now the company has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor. The device has an Adreno 660 GPU.

The gadget includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage space.

The search Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultrasearch Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.81-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh with fast charging support at 67 W.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan 

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 149,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specifications

UILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight234 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCeramic White, Ceramic Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.81 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~515 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, Dolby Vision
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/1.12″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, 1.1 inches AMOLED selfie display, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio (Tuned by Harman Kardon), Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 36 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Quick Charge 4+, Power Delivery 3.0

