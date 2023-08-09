Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is set to be announced on August 14

Xiaomi will unveil the Mix Fold 3 on August 14.

The announcement will be made by CEO Lei Jun at his annual talk event.

The periscope lens and Leica branding will be present on the device.

The Xiaomi is set to unveil the Mix Fold 3 on August 14. The announcement, led by CEO Lei Jun, coincides with his annual talk event at 7 PM Beijing time (11 AM UTC). Lei Jun aims for a flawless flagship, and the device is described as setting a new foldable display standard.

Lei Jun, in a Weibo post, explained how Xiaomi engineers reconstructed the Mix Fold 3‘s structure and folding screen during development. An official teaser video showcasing the revised design of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has been released.

An innovative hinge mechanism is suggested, and the teaser reveals four Leica-tuned cameras on the Mix Fold 3’s rear. The periscope lens and Leica branding will be present on the device.

Regrettably, rumors indicate that the Mix Fold 3 might only be available in China and won’t be released internationally.

