Edition: English
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is set to be announced on August 14

  • Xiaomi will unveil the Mix Fold 3 on August 14.
  • The announcement will be made by CEO Lei Jun at his annual talk event.
  • The periscope lens and Leica branding will be present on the device.
The Xiaomi is set to unveil the Mix Fold 3 on August 14. The announcement, led by CEO Lei Jun, coincides with his annual talk event at 7 PM Beijing time (11 AM UTC). Lei Jun aims for a flawless flagship, and the device is described as setting a new foldable display standard.

Lei Jun, in a Weibo post, explained how Xiaomi engineers reconstructed the Mix Fold 3‘s structure and folding screen during development. An official teaser video showcasing the revised design of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has been released.

An innovative hinge mechanism is suggested, and the teaser reveals four Leica-tuned cameras on the Mix Fold 3’s rear. The periscope lens and Leica branding will be present on the device.

Regrettably, rumors indicate that the Mix Fold 3 might only be available in China and won’t be released internationally.

