Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will not be available outside of China

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is only available in China.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The device has LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a 4,800mAh battery.

Xiaomi recently introduced the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 in China, marking its third foldable phone. While the previous Mix Fold models were only available in China, there’s curiosity about whether the Mix Fold 3 will have a global release. Daniel Desjarlais, Xiaomi’s Communications Director, addresses this matter.

Confirming that Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will be available exclusively in Mainland China. — Daniel Desjarlais (@Daniel_in_HD) August 16, 2023

Confirming earlier reports, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will remain limited to China. In contrast, other brands like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola have been consistent in releasing foldable phones globally. Tecno and OPPO have also entered the foldable market, with Tecno launching its Phantom V Fold in multiple markets this year and OPPO unveiling the Find N2 Flip and possibly the upcoming Find N3 for a global launch.

In September, OnePlus is anticipated to enter the foldable market with the OnePlus Open. Honor is set to announce the Honor Magic V2 and another foldable phone for the global market on September 1. It appears that Xiaomi might also join the global foldable phone market in 2024.

The Mix Fold 3 is now accessible in China for purchase. For those outside China, it can be pre-ordered from Giztop, our online store, at a price of $1,599. The device is available in three color options: black, black fiber, and gold. Currently, Giztop offers three configurations: 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, and 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage. Shipping of the device by Giztop is set to begin on August 26th.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 specifications

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 boasts an 8.03-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display with 1916 x 2160 pixels and a 6.56-inch AMOLED cover screen supporting 1080 x 2520 pixels. Both screens provide a 120-Hz refresh rate. It includes a side-facing fingerprint sensor for security and operates on MIUI 14-based Android 13.

The Mix Fold features a 20-megapixel front camera and a 20-megapixel internal camera. On its rear, it houses a Leica-optimized 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and 3.2x optical zoom, a 10-megapixel periscope zoom camera with OIS and 5x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The Mix Fold 3 is driven by the 3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It incorporates LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a 4,800mAh battery. The phone is compatible with both 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.

