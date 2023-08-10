Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14 and Band 8 Pro set to launch on August 14

Xiaomi’s August 14 event is a tech enthusiast’s dream, featuring not only the Mix Fold 3 smartphone but also two exciting additions.

The Pad 6 Max 14, a 14-inch Android tablet, takes center stage, offering a larger-than-life display for work and play.

Boasting the same Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 chipset and up to 12 GB RAM as its predecessor, the Pad 6 Pro Max 14 differentiates itself with a stunning 14-inch IPS LCD sporting a 144 Hz refresh rate – a treat for the eyes.

Adding to the anticipation is the Xiaomi Band 8 Pro, a mystery shrouded in teaser posters. While details are scarce, the posters hint at a sleeker design compared to the Band 7 Pro.

With innovation and excitement in the air, Xiaomi’s event promises an array of cutting-edge devices bound to captivate tech enthusiasts worldwide.

