Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan August 2023

Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan August 2023

Articles
Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan August 2023

Xiaomi Redmi 10C

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C is easily available for purchase on the market with great features.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The Redmi 10C has a 6.71-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the rear.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging supports at 18 W.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10C specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.71 Inches
Resolution720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

