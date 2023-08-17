Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
  • The Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus has a larger 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.
Xiaomi will launch the Redmi A2 series with a new Plus model. The A1 series was introduced a few months ago by the brand.

The Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus has a larger 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display capable of offering 720 x 1600 pixels of Full HD quality as well as an additional 400 nits of brightness.

The Xiaomi A2 Plus is rumoured to come with the strong MediaTek Helio chipset and a quad-core CPU, which means it will be able to perform more tasks due to the more powerful CPU.

The phone boasts 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory, and an expansion memory card port.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUQuad Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated)
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

