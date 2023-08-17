Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus price in Pakistan & Specs

The Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus has a larger 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi A2 series with a new Plus model. The A1 series was introduced a few months ago by the brand.

The Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus has a larger 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display capable of offering 720 x 1600 pixels of Full HD quality as well as an additional 400 nits of brightness.

The Xiaomi A2 Plus is rumoured to come with the strong MediaTek Helio chipset and a quad-core CPU, which means it will be able to perform more tasks due to the more powerful CPU.

The phone boasts 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory, and an expansion memory card port.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Quad Core Chipset MediaTek Helio DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated) CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

