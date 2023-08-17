Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus price in Pakistan & Specs

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 & 150W charging
Xiaomi will launch the Redmi A2 series with a new Plus model. The A1 series was introduced a few months ago by the brand.
The Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus has a larger 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display capable of offering 720 x 1600 pixels of Full HD quality as well as an additional 400 nits of brightness.
The Xiaomi A2 Plus is rumoured to come with the strong MediaTek Helio chipset and a quad-core CPU, which means it will be able to perform more tasks due to the more powerful CPU.
The phone boasts 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory, and an expansion memory card port.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Quad Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
