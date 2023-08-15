Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra debuts with 144Hz screen & Dimensity 9200+ SoC

The Redmi K60 Ultra is the latest phone in the Redmi K60 series.

The screen has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 9200+ SoC and runs MIUI 14.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K60 series in December, featuring the Redmi K60, Redmi K60E, and Redmi K60 Pro models. The lineup has now been expanded with the introduction of the new Redmi K60 Ultra.

Running on the Dimensity 9200+ SoC, the Redmi K60 Ultra runs MIUI 14 and offers up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone boasts a 6.67-inch 1.5K screen with 12-bit color, 2,600 nits peak brightness, and 2,880Hz PWM dimming.

The screen features a 144Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. Xiaomi has incorporated an independent graphics chip, the X7, co-developed with Pixelworks. This chip enables the Redmi K60 Ultra to achieve a native 144 FPS frame rate in 30 games (with over 100 through frame rate interpolation), enhancing game clarity as well.

At the rear, there’s a camera module containing three cameras: a 54MP Sony IMX800 (effectively 50MP) main camera with OIS and 8K HDR10+ recording, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The camera island showcases Xiaomi’s metal dome DECO design with extended sides. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 20MP front camera.

Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery, claimed to last 1.32 days and charge fully in 19 minutes using the included 120W charger. Xiaomi incorporated its self-developed P1 chip for rapid charging and the G1 chip for battery management in the Redmi K60 Ultra.

Other notable features of the Redmi K60 Ultra include 5G support, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, and multi-function NFC. It’s equipped with a 5000mm² stainless steel VC cooling system, stereo speakers, dual-band GPS, and NavIC.

Available in white, black, and green colors, the Redmi K60 Ultra offers multiple memory options: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and 24GB/1TB. The prices range from CNY2,599 ($355/€325/INR29,910) for the 12GB/256GB variant to CNY3,599 ($495/€450/INR41,420) for the 24GB/1TB option.

The Redmi K60 Ultra will be available for purchase in China through Xiaomi’s official Chinese website. However, information regarding its availability in other markets is still pending.

