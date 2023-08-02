Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra to launch toon

Xiaomi is holding a launch event tomorrow, possibly to unveil the Redmi K60 Ultra.

The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimension 9200+ processor.

The camera setup is rumored to support up to 8K video recording.

Xiaomi has announced another upcoming launch event in China, possibly as early as tomorrow, where they might unveil the speculated Redmi K60 Ultra.

The launch event is a collaborative effort between Xiaomi, MediaTek, and Pixelworks. Considering that the Redmi K60 Ultra was recently identified on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, there’s a strong possibility that the phone might be unveiled tomorrow. Nonetheless, Xiaomi has not officially verified if the K60 Ultra is on the agenda for the event.

With Pixelworks being part of the event as well, it’s likely that the flagship phone will showcase enhanced visuals through a Pixelworks display chip. Take a look at the teaser poster provided below.

Based on previous leaks, it’s understood that the Redmi K60 Ultra will come with a 6.67-inch OLED screen boasting a 1.5K resolution and a sleek 144Hz refresh rate. It’s worth noting that this seems counterintuitive since the more affordable Redmi K60 Pro offers a 2K display. However, it’s essential to remember that these are merely rumored specifications at this point.

Apart from these details, there’s anticipation for a 5,000 mAh battery featuring rapid 120W wired charging. Additionally, the phone might offer 30W or even faster wireless charging, akin to the Redmi K60 Pro. While information regarding the camera arrangement is unavailable, it’s probable that the setup will support up to 8K video recording capabilities.

The global version of the Redmi K60 Ultra is speculated to be rebranded as the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

