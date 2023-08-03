Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra to launch with Dimensity 9200+ chipset

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Redmi K60 Ultra will use the Dimensity 9200+ processor.

The K60 Ultra will include a PixelWorks X7 visual processor using Xiaomi’s in-house algorithm.

The global unveiling of the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro is projected for September 1.

A few days ago, a Geekbench score hinted at the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra utilizing the Dimensity 9200+ processor. Xiaomi has now officially confirmed this, also revealing an AnTuTu score and additional particulars about the phone.

The K60 Ultra, which is anticipated to have a global release as the Xiaomi 13T Pro, will indeed employ MediaTek’s 9200+ chipset. During internal assessments, it attained an impressive 1,774,714 AnTuTu score.

This achievement puts it in direct competition with the leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, including the “for Galaxy” and plus editions. Notably, its score surpasses their usual performance. However, the initial Geekbench 6 score might not be as striking, so it’s best to await more comprehensive results for a clearer picture.

While the AnTuTu team hasn’t disclosed the specific score breakdown yet, they did share images from a presentation highlighting the Redmi K60 Ultra.

According to the presented slides, the K60 Ultra won’t solely rely on the Dimensity chip; it will also feature a PixelWorks X7 visual processor, which will operate using an in-house-developed algorithm by Xiaomi.

The X7 visual processor, seen in phones like the OnePlus 11, Realme GT2 Explorer Master, and Honor Magic5 Pro, employs low-latency frame interpolation to enhance frame rates with minimal delay. It can reach up to 180 Hz at FHD+ and 144 Hz at WQHD+ resolution, boasting a latency of under 10 ms. More details can be found in the PixelWorks press release. However, Xiaomi’s unique approach with its custom algorithm remains to be unveiled.

The forthcoming major event will introduce the Redmi K60 Ultra along with other notable devices like the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, and the Redmi Pad 2 (expected on July 19 based on Flipkart’s information). Furthermore, the global unveiling of the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro is projected for September 1.

