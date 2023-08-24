Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan – August 2023

TikTok now displays Ads in Search Results
Xiaomi, a prominent player in the smartphone industry, is creating waves once again with the launch of its highly anticipated model, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. Enthusiasts and tech aficionados are eager to delve into the price details and specifications of this device, which is expected to offer an impressive blend of features and affordability.
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series is known for its eye-catching designs, and the Redmi Note 10 is likely to continue this trend. With a focus on aesthetics and user experience, the smartphone is anticipated to offer a visually pleasing design with attention to detail. The phone’s 6.43-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an enhanced viewing experience.
The device is equipped with a Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) octa-core, capable processor that can handle various tasks with ease. From multitasking to gaming, users can anticipate smooth performance and seamless navigation.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the MIUI 14 operating system, based on Android 12.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has four rear cameras with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.
The phone is available in three awesome colors: Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), Frost White (Pebble White), and Aqua Green (Lake Green). A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs 31,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|178 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 612
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)
