Edition: English
Edition: English

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Xiaomi, a prominent player in the smartphone industry, is creating waves once again with the launch of its highly anticipated model, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. Enthusiasts and tech aficionados are eager to delve into the price details and specifications of this device, which is expected to offer an impressive blend of features and affordability.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series is known for its eye-catching designs, and the Redmi Note 10 is likely to continue this trend. With a focus on aesthetics and user experience, the smartphone is anticipated to offer a visually pleasing design with attention to detail. The phone’s 6.43-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an enhanced viewing experience.

The device is equipped with a Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) octa-core, capable processor that can handle various tasks with ease. From multitasking to gaming, users can anticipate smooth performance and seamless navigation.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the MIUI 14 operating system, based on Android 12.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has four rear cameras with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is available in three awesome colors: Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), Frost White (Pebble White), and Aqua Green (Lake Green). A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs 31,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm
Weight178 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 612
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

