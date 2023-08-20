Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) processor.

Xiaomi, a prominent player in the smartphone industry, is creating waves once again with the launch of its highly anticipated model, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. Enthusiasts and tech aficionados are eager to delve into the price details and specifications of this device, which is expected to offer an impressive blend of features and affordability.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series is known for its eye-catching designs, and the Redmi Note 10 is likely to continue this trend. With a focus on aesthetics and user experience, the smartphone is anticipated to offer a visually pleasing design with attention to detail. The phone’s 6.43-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an enhanced viewing experience.

The device is equipped with a Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) octa-core, capable processor that can handle various tasks with ease. From multitasking to gaming, users can anticipate smooth performance and seamless navigation.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has four rear cameras with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is available in three awesome colors: Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), Frost White (Pebble White), and Aqua Green (Lake Green). A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs 31,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm Weight 178 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 612 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”