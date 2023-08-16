Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Xiaomi, the renowned Chinese smartphone manufacturer, continues to make waves in the technology market with its innovative and budget-friendly devices. The company’s latest offering, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, has arrived in Pakistan, promising an impressive blend of features and performance at an affordable price point. Let’s dive into the details of this new smartphone’s specifications and price.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a sizable 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which delivers crisp visuals and vibrant colors. Whether you’re streaming videos, playing games, or browsing content, the display promises an enjoyable viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) processor that ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The gadget includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 13 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature included.

The phone is available in three great colors: graphite gray, Twilight blue, and Star blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs 59,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

