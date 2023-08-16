Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan – August 2023

YouTube Music Introduces New Feature to Help Users Find New Songs
Xiaomi, the renowned Chinese smartphone manufacturer, continues to make waves in the technology market with its innovative and budget-friendly devices. The company’s latest offering, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, has arrived in Pakistan, promising an impressive blend of features and performance at an affordable price point. Let’s dive into the details of this new smartphone’s specifications and price.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a sizable 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which delivers crisp visuals and vibrant colors. Whether you’re streaming videos, playing games, or browsing content, the display promises an enjoyable viewing experience.
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) processor that ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The gadget includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 13 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature included.
The phone is available in three great colors: graphite gray, Twilight blue, and Star blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs 59,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
