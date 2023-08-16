Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.

Xiaomi, the renowned Chinese smartphone manufacturer, continues to make waves in the technology market with its innovative and budget-friendly devices. The company’s latest offering, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, has arrived in Pakistan, promising an impressive blend of features and performance at an affordable price point. Let’s dive into the details of this new smartphone’s specifications and price.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a sizable 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which delivers crisp visuals and vibrant colors. Whether you’re streaming videos, playing games, or browsing content, the display promises an enjoyable viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) processor that ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The gadget includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 13 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature included.

The phone is available in three great colors: graphite gray, Twilight blue, and Star blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs 59,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

