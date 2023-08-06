Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price decreases in Pakistan

Xiaomi has just introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G in Pakistan, sparking varied opinions because of its striking resemblances to the older Redmi Note 10 Pro and a slightly higher cost. But, interestingly, the arrival of the Note 12 Pro has brought some good news for buyers.

The standard Redmi Note 12 is now up for grabs at a considerably lower price. So, let’s take a closer look at the specifics of this price reduction and delve into the important features of the Redmi Note 12.

Latest Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan:

The standard Redmi Note 12, which used to be priced in the range of Rs. 85,000 to 90,000, has received a significant price reduction, making it much more budget-friendly now. The New Price for 6 GB/128 GB version starting at Rs. 59,999 and the 8 GB variant priced slightly higher at Rs. 64,999 on the Mi Store.

It’s worth noting that a few retailers might still have older inventory listed at the original higher prices, but with some effort, you can buy the phone for around Rs. 65,000.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 12 Specifications:

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions 165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement

Also Read OPPO ranks #4 in the global smartphone market OPPO is now the leading smartphone brand in China and ranks among...