Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price decreases in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price decreases in Pakistan
Xiaomi has just introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G in Pakistan, sparking varied opinions because of its striking resemblances to the older Redmi Note 10 Pro and a slightly higher cost. But, interestingly, the arrival of the Note 12 Pro has brought some good news for buyers.

The standard Redmi Note 12 is now up for grabs at a considerably lower price. So, let’s take a closer look at the specifics of this price reduction and delve into the important features of the Redmi Note 12.

Latest Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan:

The standard Redmi Note 12, which used to be priced in the range of Rs. 85,000 to 90,000, has received a significant price reduction, making it much more budget-friendly now. The New Price for 6 GB/128 GB version starting at Rs. 59,999 and the 8 GB variant priced slightly higher at Rs. 64,999 on the Mi Store.

It’s worth noting that a few retailers might still have older inventory listed at the original higher prices, but with some effort, you can buy the phone for around Rs. 65,000.

Redmi Note 12 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
Dimensions165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

