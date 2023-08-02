Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

  • The Redmi Note 12 comes with a 2.8 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.
  • The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is available on the market at an affordable price with great features.

The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Note 12 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset and a 2.8 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Redmi Note 12 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera’s 13 MP sensor powers the phone.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh with fast charging support at 33 W.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
Dimensions165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

