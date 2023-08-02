Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs

The Redmi Note 12 comes with a 2.8 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is available on the market at an affordable price with great features.

The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Note 12 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset and a 2.8 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Redmi Note 12 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera’s 13 MP sensor powers the phone.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh with fast charging support at 33 W.

Advertisement

Also Read Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.81-inch Super AMOLED display. The...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions 165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”