Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a delightful user experience. Equipped with a large 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, it delivers stunning visuals with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone runs on the MIUI 14 based on Android 13, providing a smooth and intuitive interface.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor, the Redmi Note 12 ensures seamless multitasking and efficient performance. It comes in various RAM and storage configurations, catering to different user needs.

The device boasts a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor, delivering impressive photography capabilities. The front houses a 13MP selfie camera for stunning self-portraits.

Other notable features include a reliable battery life with fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G support. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is an excellent choice for users seeking a well-rounded and affordable smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions 165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired

