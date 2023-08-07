Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

  • The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a feature-packed smartphone.
  • It has 6.67-inch IPS LCD display.
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a delightful user experience. Equipped with a large 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, it delivers stunning visuals with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone runs on the MIUI 14 based on Android 13, providing a smooth and intuitive interface.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor, the Redmi Note 12 ensures seamless multitasking and efficient performance. It comes in various RAM and storage configurations, catering to different user needs.

The device boasts a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor, delivering impressive photography capabilities. The front houses a 13MP selfie camera for stunning self-portraits.

Other notable features include a reliable battery life with fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G support. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is an excellent choice for users seeking a well-rounded and affordable smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
Dimensions165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired

