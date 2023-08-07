Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz display....
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a delightful user experience. Equipped with a large 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, it delivers stunning visuals with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone runs on the MIUI 14 based on Android 13, providing a smooth and intuitive interface.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor, the Redmi Note 12 ensures seamless multitasking and efficient performance. It comes in various RAM and storage configurations, catering to different user needs.
The device boasts a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor, delivering impressive photography capabilities. The front houses a 13MP selfie camera for stunning self-portraits.
Other notable features include a reliable battery life with fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G support. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is an excellent choice for users seeking a well-rounded and affordable smartphone.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.