Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed

Articles
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

Xiaomi has released a new phone in its Note series. The new device is called the Redmi Note 12 Pro.

It comes with a Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called Adreno 618.

The Note 12 Pro features quad cameras on the back: a 108 MP primary camera, an 8 MP secondary camera with a 2 MP depth sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 16 MP front camera.

The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The gadget includes 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The device’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh that supports fast charging up to 65 W.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 54,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetSnapdragon 732G
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF+ 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 50% in 15 min, 100% in 46 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

