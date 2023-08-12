Xiaomi to release its new Redmi K60 Ultra on August 14th

Xiaomi will be holding a major event on August 14th to showcase its new products.

The Redmi K60 Ultra will be powered by the Dimensity 9200+ chipset.

The rear camera setup of the Redmi K60 Ultra will consist of three lenses.

Advertisement

Xiaomi‘s major event on August 14 will showcase the foldable Mix Fold 3, the Pad 6 Max 14 Android tablet, and the Band 8 wearable’s Pro version, along with other surprises.

The Redmi K60 Ultra, a high-end offering from the Redmi brand, is set to debut at the event as well. Confirming earlier speculations about the Dimensity 9200+ chipset, the Xiaomi subsidiary’s Weibo page not only verified this but also unveiled the device’s design.

The Redmi K60 Ultra‘s screen will offer a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution, a term often used by Chinese manufacturers to refer to 1220p. It’s worth noting that both the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro feature a 1440p panel, making the Ultra a slight step down in terms of resolution.

The upcoming device will also offer a version with an impressive 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. This will mark a notable milestone as the first non-gaming smartphone to feature such substantial memory, surpassing even the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, set to be released later this month.

Advertisement

The rear camera setup will consist of three lenses, with two serving as main cameras. The third lens seems to be a basic 2 MP portrait lens. The primary camera will offer 50 MP, while the secondary one is expected to be an ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Also Read WhatsApp now offers a multi-account feature WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that lets users manage multiple accounts...

All the complete details will be disclosed on Monday, including the anticipated price of the phone. To provide context, the Redmi K50 Ultra began at CNY 3,000 ($415/€380), with costs reaching up to CNY 4,200 ($580/€530) for a special Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team edition.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”