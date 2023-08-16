Xiaomi’s recent tablet releases continue to make waves in the tech world as the company introduces its latest budget-friendly offering: the Redmi Pad SE.

Aimed at providing a high-quality yet affordable tablet experience, the Redmi Pad SE boasts impressive features that are sure to catch the attention of tech enthusiasts on a budget.

The tablet’s standout feature is its generously sized 11-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The display is not only spacious but also boasts a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, ensuring smooth visuals.

With a brightness output of 400 nits and a contrast ratio of 1500:1, the visual experience promises to be vibrant and engaging. Plus, the tablet has received TUV Rheinland certification for its low blue light emissions, promoting eye comfort during extended usage.

Under the hood, the Redmi Pad SE is powered by the capable Snapdragon 680 chipset, constructed using the advanced 6nm manufacturing process.

It offers ample storage with 128 GB of internal space and supports expandable storage of up to 1 TB through a microSD port. Users can also choose between three RAM capacities: 4 GB, 6 GB, or 8 GB, tailoring the tablet’s performance to their needs.

The tablet doesn’t skimp on camera quality, either. It features a 5 MP front-facing camera for video calls and an 8 MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, capable of recording videos in 1080p quality.

What’s truly impressive is the multimedia experience the Redmi Pad SE offers. Equipped with large-size quad speakers, the tablet supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio, ensuring immersive sound quality.

Even more surprising, it retains the traditional 3.5 mm audio jack, catering to users who prefer wired audio connections.

The tablet’s 8,000 mAh battery can be charged via the USB-C port, although the charging capacity is limited to 10W. With prices starting at €199 for the 4 GB model, the Redmi Pad SE’s affordability is a major selling point.